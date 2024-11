MICHEÁL MARTIN WAS in optimistic form as he arrived at the Nemo Rangers count centre in Cork this evening.

Several constituencies are being counted at the sports complex on the southside of the city, and the Fianna Fáil leader is expected to top the poll in Cork South Central when first results are announced later tonight.

Last night’s exit poll put FF at the bottom of a three-way race to be the largest party in the 34th Dáil, on 19% – behind SF on 21.1% and FG on 21%.

However, Martin said that based on how things have been playing out his party was in with a shout of coming out on top once the last ballot has been counted.

Martin said they were competing in every constituency in the country, insisting his party had run the “most impactful” campaign.

“It’s early days yet but we look like we will exceed the exit poll somewhat.

“Again it’s very early days but we do see a route to a very strong finish in this election.”

Martin said it could be Monday before final seats in many constituencies are decided.