FORMER FINANCE MINISTER Michael McGrath will be grilled by lawmakers at the EU Parliament later today at his confirmation hearing.

Each of the EU’s 27 nations receives one seat on the commission, which drafts and enforces European law on key issues such as trade, competition and technology.

McGrath is lined up to become the new EU Commissioner for Justice – it is understood the Irish government was eager for the former minister to be placed in a finance-related portfolio such as economy, trade and competition.

Each Commissioner-designate faces a three-hour quizzing by lawmakers closely linked to their portfolios.

McGrath’s confirmation hearing will begin at 8am Irish time.

Advertisement

Once a hearing is over, lawmakers decide whether to approve the candidate’s nomination and candidates must gain a two-thirds majority in this vote.

If they don’t, parliamentarians can ask additional questions in writing or request a further 90-minute grilling.

Some candidates don’t pass this test, and three were vetoed in 2019.

Incoming commissioners are said to have studied hard to pass the test.

“My commissioner is laser-focused, it’s like preparing for an exam,” said one associate on condition of anonymity to AFP, describing mock hearings where experts try to push the candidate into a corner.

Confirmation hearings began yesterday and will continue until 12 November.

The EU Parliament is provisionally scheduled to vote on confirming the entire college of commissioners on 27 November and they would start a five-year term in early December.