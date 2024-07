THE IRISH GOVERNMENT is standing firm in its nomination of Michael McGrath for its European Commissioner role, with the Taoiseach saying today it would be “unfair” on McGrath to put forward a second name.

Yesterday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen formally wrote to member states’ governments asking them to propose two names – a man and a woman.

Speaking to reporters today at the Olympic Games in Paris, Taoiseach Simon Harris said he believes there is “at the very least an understanding” of Ireland’s position at European level.

The Irish Government formally nominated then-Finance Minister Michael McGrath for the job last month.

The Taoiseach said today: “We’ve had to make an assessment as to who we believe is the best commissioners to send from Ireland. That person, Michael McGrath, has had to step down from cabinet. That’s a pretty profound thing for him to have to do.

“And I think it would be an unfair thing for him to have to do, and then tell him he has a 50:50 chance of getting a role at the end of it.”

In 2019, von der Leyen asked the same of member states in a bid to achieve gender balance in her College of Commissioners.

The Taoiseach’s comments today are in step with those of Tánaiste Micheál Martin who said yesterday that he believes the request infringes on the member states’ rights under the EU treaties to propose candidates for the positions.

Harris said today he will respond to von der Leyen’s letter “in due course”.

“Ireland has played its part in terms of gender equality and the important issues around that and will continue to. On this occasion though we have a particular set of circumstances that are important,” the Taoiseach said.

Firstly he said because of the current coalition government it was Fianna Fáil’s decision to choose a nominee for the job, given that the last Commissioner, Mairead McGuinness was a Fine Gael nominee.

“The second thing to remember is that Michael McGrath was one of the most senior politicians in Ireland, he was the Minister for Finance. It was important that he would have his full concentration on preparing for the European Commission role and that [we] would have a Minister of Finance who is preparing fully for the Budget,” the Taoiseach said.

He added that it would be “odd” to nominate more than one nominee given that particular set of circumstances.

Three other members states – Slovenia, Sweden and Finlands – have also just proposed one nominee to date.