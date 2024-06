CABINET IS TO sign off on Finance Minister Michael McGrath becoming Ireland’s new EU commissioner.

The nomination of McGrath was discussed at meeting of the three Government coalition leaders on yesterday evening.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin will now bring the nomination to Cabinet for approval this morning with the resignation of the minister to follow shortly after.

It is understood the name of the new finance minister could be known by the end of day today. That person will then be nominated to Cabinet on Wednesday.

There has been lots of speculation in recent days about what such a move could mean for Cabinet and who might take on the finance ministry.

There had been widespread reports in recent weeks that McGrath was set to be named as Ireland’s new commissioner, a high-powered position which demands a salary of over €250,000.

Upon the formation of this government, it was decided that Fianna Fáil would appoint the next commissioner to replace Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness.

Commissioners are regarded as the highest-ranking diplomats in the EU and are the people who are put in charge of drafting and amending various types of new European policy.