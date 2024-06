FIANNA FÁIL’S JACK Chambers has been announced as Ireland’s Minister for Finance taking the reins from Michael McGrath who is set to be nominated to become Ireland’s new EU commissioner.

Chambers, aged 33, is set to be the youngest Finance Minister in the state since Michael Collins.

Collins became Minister for Finance in 1919, at the age of 29.

Dublin West TD Chambers will be promoted from his current minister of state brief in the Department of Transport.

Last week, Chambers was appointed Deputy Leader of Fianna Fáil by Micheál Martin.

The position of deputy leader had been vacant since August 2020, when Dara Calleary resigned as Minister for Agriculture following the fallout from the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Galway.

Chambers was elected to the Dáil in the February 2016 general election and was re-elected in the 2020 general election.

He has held various other high profile roles, including Government Chief Whip, and Minister of State for Sport, the Gaeltacht and Defence.