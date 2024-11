RYANAIR BOSS MICHAEL O’Leary endorsed Fine Gael and told voters in Westmeath that the country needs politicians who “get shit done” at a campaign event for minister and TD Peter Burke last night.

O’Leary made a flying visit to Clarke’s Bar in Mullingar last night and told voters that he intends to give Fine Gael his first preference and Fianna Fáil his second preference and urged them to do the same.

The businessman also denounced the Green Party, who he said the electorate needed to “weed out”, and urged the public not to vote for Sinn Féin, claiming the party would not be able to run a government.

“November the 29th is probably the most seismic election that this country faces, probably for the next 30 years,” he said, adding that the population is expected to boom within the next 10 years.

He said for that reason it is “vital” that Ireland has a government who deliver in areas such as jobs, infrastructure and enterprise and claimed that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil could do as much.

“Above all, it is vital we elected a government that gets shit done,” he added.

✈️ @Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary got Minister @peterburkefg campaign off to a flying start in Westmeath last night! pic.twitter.com/5upOf7RfC5 — Fine Gael (@FineGael) November 10, 2024

The Ryanair CEO has been at loggerheads with government this year over the passenger cap on Dublin Airport. O’Leary argues the cap, which limits passenger flows to 32 million people a year, is restricting the tourism and aviation sector in Ireland.

Advertisement

As part of this row, O’Leary has frequently blamed the issue on the Green Party by claiming the historical planning restriction is being kept as government policy in the interest of the climate.

Ministers have engaged with the businessman about the issue over many months and leaders have openly supported the idea of removing the cap but say the issue must be resolved with the local authority, Fingal County Council.

Speaking last night, O’Leary made his desire clear – get the Green Party out of government. “What is most important in this election is, one, we weed out the greens. And we learn after five years that the greens are just weeds,” he said.

He said he disagreed with how senior Green Party ministers Eamon Ryan and Catherine Martin were handling their respective portfolios, transport and tourism. “The sooner we get rid of the Greens, the better it will be for everybody in this country,” he said.

O’Leary said that the left-wing parties’ ‘tax and spend’ approach is “not the way forward” and claimed that Sinn Féin would not be able to run a government.

He called on Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil voters, respectively, to transfer between the two parties.

He added that he would be supporting Peter Burke of Fine Gael and Robert Troy of Fianna Fáil as his first and second preference. Troy has welcomed the endorsement but said he plans to campaign on his constituency work record.

The second day of the election campaign is underway, with canvasses continuing throughout the day today. Tánaiste Micheál Martin is in Tipperary while Taoiseach Simon Harris is on a whistle-stop tour of rural Ireland.

The Labour Party, Sinn Féin and the Social Democrats are holding events in Dublin today, with some of parties announcing plans and policies which will be included in their manifestos.