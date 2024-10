LMFM RADIO HOST Michael Reade has died at the age of 58, the station confirmed this morning.

The presenter released a statement last month in which he spoke frankly about his terminal cancer diagnosis, saying “I wish it wasn’t so” but that “it is is not an argument I can win.”

Mr Reade was first on air 43 years ago at just 15 years old and presented his show on LMFM for 21 years.

Earlier this month he won Gold at the IMRO Radio Awards for best Current Affairs programme on local radio.

Tributes have been paid to Michael today by colleagues and friends.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “Michael is a loss to journalism, a loss to the people of Louth and Meath but most particularly his family and friends.”

He added:

For over 20 years, Michael has been a voice to the frustrations, the celebrations and curiosity of people across Louth and Meath. For those of us who sat opposite him, he has been robust and tough but never unfair.

Midlands North-West MEP and former RTÉ correspondent Ciaran Mullooly made reference to Michael’s statement last month, saying: “What an extraordinarily brave message to leave behind.”

In that statement, Mr Reade had said:

“You know I thought, I could spend a lot of time being devastated and that, I’m sure, would be understandable to some degree but I thought, I just don’t have enough time left to do that.”

“I am looking at things that might otherwise have passed me by and I am getting so much pleasure from some very basic, simple things. A smiling face or a kind word, a ray of sunshine, breathing fresh air.”

“Being home with the people I love and knowing they love me, is priceless. There is nothing more important to me.”

Michael is survived by his wife Sandra, his son Luke, brothers, sister and extended family.