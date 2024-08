THE TAOISEACH HAS said the Government will discuss calls for a public inquiry into the sexual abuse of children by “prolific abuser” Michael Shine.

Simon Harris said that Shine is a “vile paedophile” who inflicted “significant horror” on his victims during his career as a surgeon.

It comes as a victims’ group launches a legal campaign for the full truth behind how Shine allegedly abused hundreds of children.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of a number of victims waiving their anonymity for the first time, the Taoiseach told The Journal that the Government will “take stock” of the case and outline what “actions are most appropriate” in light of “very strong comments” by victims today.

“Michael Shine is a vile paedophile, a prolific abuser who has brought pain and misery to many. His victims today have spoke with courage and in a vivid manner and I want to thank them for that,” Harris said while in Listowel, Co Kerry today.

“I think their intervention is really important.”

The Fine Gael leader added that the case centres around children who experienced “significant horror and abuse” at the hands of Shine.

Many of Shine’s victims were treated by him at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, Co Louth, where he began working as a senior registrar in 1964 and was quickly promoted to consultant in 1968, staying at the hospital until 1995.

Survivors claim that the Medical Missionaries of Mary religious order that oversaw the hospital was aware of the abuse and allowed it to continue for decades.

To date, more than 200 victims have settled civil claims against the Medical Missionaries of Mary. Many of the men were instructed to sign non-disclosure agreements, which meant that they could not talk to or support one another as they tried to recover from the trauma.

Shine was found guilty of assaults against nine boys at two trials, in 2017 and 2019, but campaigners believe there are many more survivors.

The former surgeon, now 93, is a free man after serving just three years in prison.

Commission of Investigation

Phoenix Law, a leading human rights law firm that has previously represented a number of victims affected by the Stardust fire and the Bill Kenneally case, has announced that it is acting for the victims’ group.

They are seeking a Commission of Investigation to probe claims that health and religious authorities failed to stop the abuse.

When speaking today at the opening of a new bypass in Listowel, Co Kerry, Harris said that he was aware that a number of civil and criminal court proceedings have taken place against Shine.

“I’m conscious there have been reports and consideration given by government departments but in light of the very strong comments by the victims of Shine today, Government will no doubt reflect on this and see what action is most appropriate,” the Taoiseach said.

Full truth

Harris added that he understands why there is pain and upset amongst victims over how their campaign has been met by the State.

Some victims have been blocked from accessing various documents about Shine and even their own transcripts arising from interviews about their abuse.

One report, carried out in 2009 by a High Court judge, sits unpublished due to a legal technicality over who actually owns the report.

Shine wasn’t struck off the Irish Medical Council’s register until 2008, 13 years after the first allegation was made public.

Harris acknowledged that some court processes can “cut across” requests, particularly where criminal cases are underway or subject to investigation.

He added that the government and other organisations need to take a “victim-centred” approach in how they handle the case and allegations made by the many involved.

With reporting by Saoirse McGarrigle