'Not just another protest party': TD Micheal Fitzmaurice joins Independent Ireland party

Independent Ireland was registered as a new political party late last year.
33 minutes ago

INDEPENDENT TD MICHEAL Fitzmaurice has joined new political party Independent Ireland, bringing its numbers to three TDs. 

The TD for Roscommon-Galway announced today that he was joining the party set up in November 2023 by Cork South West TD Micheal Collins and Limerick TD Richard O’Donoghue.

In a statement Fitzmaurice said he has spent the last year weighing up whether to leave politics or set up a new party, but after extensive negotiations with Collins and O’Donoghue decided to join them.

“Independent Ireland will be contesting upcoming elections with detailed election manifestos. We have great people doing great work right across the country,” Fitzmaurice said.

Fitzmaurice has been a TD since 2014 when he won a by-election brought about by Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan’s departure for Europe. At the time, he was endorsed by Flanagan.

One of Independent Ireland’s stated core priorities as a party is to tackle “government waste, mismanagement and overspend”.

Its website highlights non-governmental organisations, Ukraine funding, the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS), foreign aid, and HSE overspend as areas of top concern.

The party has also pledged to freeze and reform the carbon tax if elected. 

Rural TDs 009_90627789 Independent Ireland party leader Micheal Collins. Sam Boal Sam Boal

“We are the party of common sense solutions for this and future generations.

“But it takes good people, willing to take a leap of faith, leave the cosy ranks of the independent benches or establishment parties and commit to doing the hard work of building something new,” Fitzmaurice said. 

Independent Ireland leader, Michael Collins welcomed Fitzmaurice to the party and said:

“It is our sincere hope that when we publish our various policy papers and manifestos that more people and politicians will see that what we are building is a real alternative to the establishment parties. Not just another protest party.”

