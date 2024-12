FIANNA FÁIL LEADER Micheál Martin and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris will hold talks today on the formation of the next government.

While different levels of engagement were held with parties and independents last week, government formation talks are to gather pace this week with the two leaders also due hold talks in the coming days with Labour, the Social Democrats and Independent TDs.

There is much speculation about the carving up of ministries and the rotating Taoiseach model, but the focus now is on policy and who will make up the third pillar of the next government.

As reported last week, the two party leaders appear to be optimistic about a stable group of Independent TDs shoring up the numbers.

Independents

Martin has already held personal meetings and spoken over the phone with a number of Independents in the last week, with Harris due to meet a number of them today.

Aontú is the latest to join the Dáil technical grouping of Independents, with party leader Peadar Tóibín confirming to The Journal that the party, with two TDs, have joined the ‘Regional Group’.

The group now consists of ten TDs, with eight Independents having agreed to register as a technical group earlier this week. Technical groups are typically formed to increase speaking time for its members in the Dáil.

The eight Independents are Seán Canney, Marian Harkin, Barry Heneghan, Noel Grealish, Michael Lowry, Kevin (‘Boxer’) Moran, Verona Murphy and Gillian Toole.

Tóibín said that he and his party colleague, newly elected Paul Lawless, would not be negotiating government with Fine Gael or the Greens.

Advertisement

Despite recent chatter about Independents, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael still have a focus on the Labour Party and whether they might be open to forming the next government, despite the Social Democrats stating that they would not join forces with Labour in any talks.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have selected their negotiating teams for the talks over the next number of weeks, these include:

Fianna Fáil:

Jack Chambers

Darragh O’Brien

Norma Foley

Mary Butler

James Lawless

James Browne

Fine Gael:

Paschal Donohoe

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill

Martin Heydon

John Cummins

John Paul O’Shea

It is understood that those in both parties see there are advantages and disadvantages for going in with a party such as Labour or an amalgamation of Independents.

Avoiding banana skins

Throughout the talks there will be a focus on ensuring there are effective structures to ensure accountability and delivery, so as to avoid any banana skins for the next government.

Having effective dispute resolution mechanisms is understood to be of paramount importance.

In terms of parity of esteem, something Harris has been insisting on in recent days, Fianna Fáil is minded for the party to hold more Cabinet positions, as reported by The Journal last week.

Martin confirmed his position on Friday stating that the election result (which gives Fianna Fáil ten seats over Fine Gael) needs to be reflected.

If the rotating Taoiseach mechanism is agreed again, which is not a certainty, then Martin is understood to want to hold the position of Taoiseach first, and for a longer period, with Harris perhaps given the opportunity to step into the role in the final year and a half of the next government term.

The Dáil is set to meet on 18 December, but it is unclear if government formation talks will be completed by then.