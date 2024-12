IN THE WAKE of the election, eight independent TDs are coming together and registering as a technical group in Leinster House.

The ‘Regional Group’ met today and agreed to register as a technical group in the 34th Dáil.

Technical groups can be formed in Leinster House by independents as a way to secure more speaking time in the Dáil – and will likely now also play a role in terms of communications with larger parties about the prospect of independents propping up a government.

The TDs that have signed up to the Regional Group are Sean Canney, Marian Harkin, Barry Heneghan, Noel Grealish , Michael Lowry, Kevin (Boxer) Moran, Verona Murphy and Gillian Toole.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin are each convening a meeting of their parliamentary party today to determine their plan of action during government formation talks.

Labour, the Social Democrats and Sinn Féin have also agreed to hold meetings with each other this week.

Fianna Fáil secured the largest number of seats of any party in this election (48).

Sinn Féin is the second largest on 39 but neither Micheál Martin nor Mary Lou McDonald appear inclined to go into coalition with each other.

That leaves Fine Gael as the next largest parliamentary party with 38 seats.

Fine Gael is open to going into coalition with Fianna Fáil but has signalled that it would want ‘parity of esteem’ that would give it equal footing despite having fewer seats.