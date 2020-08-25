This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Tuesday 25 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach tells farmers that a new Agriculture Minister will be appointed next week

The Irish Farmers’ Association said a new minister is crucial to represent farmers’ interests in the context of Brexit.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 11:07 AM
19 minutes ago 2,096 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5185282
Taoiseach Micheál Martin with former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Taoiseach Micheál Martin with former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin with former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE IRISH FARMERS’ Association (IFA) has said the Taoiseach has confirmed that a new Agriculture Minister will be appointed next week.

IFA president Tim Cullinan met with Micheál Martin last night, having sought a meeting following the resignation of Dara Calleary.

The looming threat of Brexit is still weighing heavily on Irish farmers, and the IFA emphasised the importance of the role Phil Hogan has as EU Commissioner of Trade in this context in its meeting with Martin.

The government is less than two months’ old, but already two agriculture ministers have come and gone.

Barry Cowen was fired from the job in July after it emerged he had had a three-month driving ban in 2016 for being over the legal alcohol limit. Calleary was chosen as his successor, but resigned last Friday in the wake of the infamous Oireachtas Golf Society event.

It was the Taoiseach, himself, who took temporary charge of the agriculture portfolio following Calleary’s departure. It had initially appeared as if it could take several weeks for a new minister to be put in place, as the Dáil had not been due to return until mid-September.

Related Reads

25.08.20 Opinion: 'Golfgate' shows that we need an independent body to investigate complaints against judges
24.08.20 Golfgate: Supreme Court orders report into Seamus Woulfe's attendance at event
24.08.20 Timeline: Here's how Phil Hogan's statements about the Golfgate dinner have changed in the past three days

However, the leaders of the coalition parties agreed on Saturday evening that the Dáil should return earlier and it is now due to come back next week

Cullinan said: “We are very concerned about the disruption caused by the loss of two Ministers for Agriculture since the new government was formed, and reports that a new Minister would not be appointed for three weeks.

The Taoiseach confirmed to us this evening that he intends to appoint a new Minister next week

“We emphasised the importance of having a Minister in place to represent farmers on crucial issues such as CAP, Brexit and the national Budget in October.”

The IFA president said Irish agriculture has the most to lose from a bad outcome in Brexit talks, with over €4 billion worth of food exports going to the UK last year. A trade deal between the UK and EU has not yet been agreed, with the timeline left to secure one narrowing.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He added: “In this context, we made the point to the Taoiseach that the Trade portfolio in the EU Commission is particularly important to Ireland.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie