TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has effectively ruled out Fianna Fáil entering into government with Sinn Féin, stating that the party’s new housing policy is “incompatible” with their own.

Speaking in Iveagh House in Dublin this afternoon, he told reporters:

“I don’t see Fianna Fáil going into government with Sinn Fein. We want to lead the next government, but that’s a matter for the Irish people in terms of ultimately who they vote for.

Sinn Féin launched its new plan today, pledging to build 300,000 homes over the next five years, while also stating that it plans to phase out the Help-to-Buy grants.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said the Sinn Féin plan is “loaded” against first-time buyers.

Martin said today that the housing policy is “incompatible” with Fianna Fáil’s housing policy.

He indicated that Fianna Fáil will be developing a “further enhancement of our existing policies on housing” ahead of the next general election.

"I think their proposals would damage the prospects of first-time buyers"



The Tánaiste said he was “taken aback” by Sinn Féin’s housing plan, stating that he believes it is “regressive” and will “damage” the prospects of first-time buyers purchasing a home.

He said there is a need to be “careful” in terms of creating certainty for those looking to buy a home in the coming years, stating that many first-time buyers factor in government grants and schemes in their calculations of what they can afford.

Abolishing grants and schemes now will “cause real fears and anguish” among younger people looking to get their foot on the property ladder, he said.

Meanwhile, part of Sinn Fein’s new housing plan has been slammed as a “Frankenstein-style arrangement” by Taoiseach Simon Harris.

Sinn Féin plans to deliver affordable homes through the state retaining ownership of the land on which the house is built.

It means than an affordable home purchaser would own their home but not the land on which it is built.

“I think there’s a reason why they call the document Home Of Your Own rather than home you own, because the kind of Frankenstein-style arrangement here, in terms of what exactly is the model,” Harris said.

“So are we talking about a situation now where you can own a home, but you won’t own the land on which the home is built?

“We’re going to have a house now that you think you own, you won’t own the land on which it’s built, and then when you go to sell the house, do you kind of need Eoin O Broin’s permission? Who can I sell it to? How much can I sell it for? When can I sell it?

“This is a long way from the home ownership model that is ingrained in people in this country,” he said.