Taoiseach says government and NPHET must 'coordinate' but advice will remain independent

THE TAOISEACH HAS said that “at no stage will any effort be made to compromise the independence” of advice from NPHET regarding public health, after reports over the weekend that the body will need to coordinate with the government before giving media interviews.

The reports emerged when leaks from a list of recommendations from NPHET on new Covid-19 restrictions made it to the media before Cabinet met to discuss its contents and make decisions on it.

The issue of leaks from Cabinet has already been on the government’s agenda this year.

Speaking at a press conference today, Micheál Martin said that “members of NPHET will always be facilitated by government in terms of articulating public health”.

Public health advice is “essential to our response to the pandemic”, he said, adding that members of NPHET will also be facilitated when appearing in the media.

“There was a need in government to coordinate the wider message, to make sure there’s a proper grid system.

“So we do acknowledge the coordination piece. I’m not into stopping anyone from going on the public airwaves; we’re a democracy,” Martin said.

Asked by one journalist why some members of NPHET, who were booked to go on air over the weekend, were later withdrawn, Martin said he was not familiar with those details.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“I’m actually trying to check that out to be honest because that didn’t come from my office,” he said.

He underlined the need to share public health advice, to coordinate, and to “evaluate how the messaging is received by the public,” as “in some cases, it was not as helpful as it could have been.”