TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has said his “focus is on becoming Taoiseach” in response to questioning on whether he is considering an Áras bid.

There has been speculation in recent weeks that Martin may run for President and he was asked today about any potential presidential aspirations.

The election to succeed President Michael D Higgins is expected in October 2025.

However, a General Election will take place by March 2025 at the latest.

“What’s in my plans is a run in the next general election and for our party to win as many seats as possible,” said Martin to reporters when asked if he was considering a run at Áras an Uachtaráin.

Martin was speaking to reporters while on a visit to Ethiopia.

“I would like to be Taoiseach again,” said Martin, “and I think that’s a legitimate aspiration, that’s my focus.”

He added that “every party leader in the government is entitled to that aspiration”.

Martin then spoke about his belief in the “economic model we have in Ireland” and remarked that Ireland has a “pro enterprise agenda”.

He added that it is important to “continue the momentum on housing” and to ensure that over the next four to five years “we can bring about substantial improvements”.

He also pointed to a need to “continue to develop our health service and look at special needs education and special needs health to get a complete, comprehensive solution to many of the issues that parents and children are facing”.

Martin rounded this out by returning to the question of a potential run for President and remarked: “What I am trying to say is, my agenda is very proactive, strong and I’m committed to the country and to resolving these challenges, that’s my motivation.

“My focus is on becoming Taoiseach. ‘What are you doing next?’ I’ll tell you what I’m doing next, and if I become Taoiseach, I think that answers your question.”