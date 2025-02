TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN and Tánaiste Simon Harris have both responded to the declaration by US President Donald Trump that he intends to “take over” the Gaza Strip in Palestine.

Martin said neighbouring countries would not be able to take in refugees from Gaza while Harris said the displacement of Palestinian people would violate UN Security Council resolutions.

At a joint press conference in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump announced plans to remove people from the Palestinian territory that has been devastated by Israel’s siege, bombardment and invasion since the Hamas-led attack in October 2023.

Trump said the US “will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too”, detailing ambitions to ethnically cleanse the area.

“We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs.”

He also said that Palestinians would not want to return to their homes in Gaza.

The Taoiseach said on the way into a Cabinet meeting this morning that neighbouring Jordan and Egypt were not in a position to take more Palestinian refugees in.

Most of the population of the Gaza Strip are already refugees from 1948, when Israel was founded.

Harris, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed Ireland’s stated commitment to a two-state solution.

“We need a two-state solution, and the people of Palestine and the people of Israel both have a right to live safely side by side, and that’s where the focus has to be,” said Harris.

“Any idea of displacing the people of Gaza anywhere else would be in clear contradiction with UN Security Council resolutions.”

Trump’s declaration follows comments he made recently calling for Gaza to be “cleaned out”.

It also aligns with the most extreme, far-right members of the Israeli government, who have called for the establishment of Israeli settlements in Gaza, like the illegal settlements Israel already maintains in the West Bank.