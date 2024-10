TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has played down the reported suggestion by one of his party colleagues that the Government will call the general election next week.

The Fianna Fáil leader told reporters that “work has to be done” before he, Taoiseach Simon Harris and Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman meet to discuss a date for the country to go to the polls.

Rumours about a November election date, which had been swirling for months, have only intensified in the wake of last week’s giveaway budget.

The Irish Independent reported this morning that Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told Fianna Fáil activists at his selection convention in Wicklow that he expects the election will be called next week, and be held in the first few weeks of November.

The Wicklow TD’s prediction “caused surprise” at the convention, the paper reported.

When asked about his party colleague’s comments by reporters today, the Tánaiste and Defence Minister said Donnelly “had just come through a convention”.

“I’d say he wants to galvanise the troops and his canvassers. He joins many people who are speculating,” Micheál Martin said.

“In my view, the Finance Bill has to be done first, Again, the three party leaders will, in the fullness of time, discuss this. The logistics are important.”

Martin said it looks like the Gambling Bill will be passed, and he hopes the Mental Health Bill and the Social Protection Bill will also go through the Dáil.

“The work has to be done and I’m not sure all of the commentators are looking at the logistics to getting all that done.”

Asked if he would meet with Taoiseach Simon Harris and Green Party leader Roderic Ó Gorman next week to talk about a date, Martin said: “But sure we meet every week.”

“I’ve said enough about elections,” he added.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Simon Harris told reporters in Washington that there would be no surprise announcements for the other coalition leaders about the election date.

“I’ve consistently said, as I’ve heard the other coalition leaders say, that we want the government to finish its work, want the government to end well,” Harris said.

“The determination as to when the work is finished and how the government ends well is something that I will discuss with my coalition colleagues in the weeks ahead.”