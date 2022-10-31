Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 31 October 2022
Time to look at amending Northern Ireland's political system, says Taoiseach

Martin told the Financial Times, that “there is room for the parties to look at changing the system’ 25 years after it was introduced.

36 minutes ago 2,285 Views 4 Comments
Image: PA

TAOISEACH MICHEAL MARTIN has said he believes the political system in Northern Ireland – which requires unionist and nationalist parties to share power – is “not fit for purpose”.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Martin said “there’s a reason why” power sharing was introduced 25 years ago under the Good Friday Agreement, but now “there is room for the parties to look at changing the system.”

He said: “The system does polarise and it is not fit for purpose … The electoral system should not be one that constantly reinforces polarisation.”

Devolved government in Northern Ireland has been in flux since February when the DUP withdrew ministers in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The six-month deadline for a new executive to be formed following Assembly elections in May passed on Friday, however Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris has not yet called a fresh election.

The DUP has refused to engage with the devolved institutions in Belfast in the wake of May’s Assembly election, meaning it has not been possible to form an executive.

According to current legislation he must call an election within the next 12 weeks.

However Sinn Féin Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said she believes the “real motivation” is that the DUP is not comfortable entering an executive led by her party for the first time.

The election in May saw Sinn Féin overtake the DUP to become the first nationalist party to be the biggest at Stormont. This entitles Sinn Féin to nominate a first minister for the first time.

She told Sky: “I don’t think it’s lost on the wider public that the DUP don’t like the May election result, I don’t think it’s lost on the wider public that they have difficulty in forming a government to be a deputy first minister to my mandate which is to be the first minister given the recent election results.”

The Alliance party, which is neither unionist nor nationalist, has said that the DUP should not act as a barrier to a functioning executive.

Martin said: “There’s a healthy spread of parties now. We should explore an amended system.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

