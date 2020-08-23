This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 23 August, 2020
Gardaí and family 'concerned for wellbeing' of 37-year-old woman missing since yesterday

Michelle Dunne has been missing from the Clondalkin area of Dublin since yesterday.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 12:05 PM
Michelle Dunne
Image: Garda Press Office
Michelle Dunne
Michelle Dunne
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 37-year-old woman who is missing from Dublin. 

Michelle Dunne has been missing from the Clondalkin area of Dublin since yesterday. 

She is described as being 5’6″ in height, with brown hair and green eyes. 

When last seen, she was wearing a long white coat, black Nike runners, black leggings and a pink Nike zip-up top. She was also in possession of a leopard print rucksack. 

Gardaí and Michelle’s family are concerned for her wellbeing. 

They are asking for anyone who knows of Michelle’s whereabouts or who can assist gardaí in locating her to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

