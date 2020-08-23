Gardaí and family 'concerned for wellbeing' of 37-year-old woman missing since yesterday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 37-year-old woman who is missing from Dublin.

Michelle Dunne has been missing from the Clondalkin area of Dublin since yesterday.

She is described as being 5’6″ in height, with brown hair and green eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a long white coat, black Nike runners, black leggings and a pink Nike zip-up top. She was also in possession of a leopard print rucksack.

Gardaí and Michelle’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

They are asking for anyone who knows of Michelle’s whereabouts or who can assist gardaí in locating her to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.