Dublin: 7 °C Friday 5 April, 2019
Mick Jagger 'on the mend' after medical procedure

Jagger reportedly underwent a minimally invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacement

By AFP Friday 5 Apr 2019, 8:18 PM
Mick Jagger performing at the Rolling Stones' 'No Filter' Europe Tour 2017 at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France.
Image: Michel Euler vai PA Images
Mick Jagger performing at the Rolling Stones' 'No Filter' Europe Tour 2017 at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France.
Mick Jagger performing at the Rolling Stones' 'No Filter' Europe Tour 2017 at U Arena in Nanterre, outside Paris, France.
Image: Michel Euler vai PA Images

MICK JAGGER IS “on the mend” after a reportedly successful heart valve procedure in New York. 

“Thank you, everyone, for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend – and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job,” said the Rolling Stones frontman, 75.

Days earlier The Rolling Stones announced they would postpone the North American leg of their upcoming tour so Jagger could receive medical treatment.

Industry tracker Billboard had said late Thursday doctors performed a minimally invasive transcatheter aortic valve replacement, allowing the artist to avoid major surgery that would open his chest.

Instead, doctors accessed the heart valve of the flamboyant Stones lead singer through his femoral artery in the thigh.

Jagger was resting in the hospital, according to Billboard, citing anonymous sources who said he must lay low for four to five days so the artery could heal without triggering severe bleeding.

Representatives for Jagger and the Stones did not immediately reply to AFP queries.

After the band that formed in 1962 announced the tour postponement of 17 shows in the US and Canada, Jagger had tweeted that he was “devastated” and would “be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can.”

“I really hate letting you down like this,” he said.

Jagger, who has eight children, five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter, has maintained his energetic stage performances well into his 70s.

© AFP 2019  

