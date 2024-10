FORMER IRELAND SOUTH MEP Mick Wallace is attempting to trace a stolen phone which contains photographs, texts and voicemails from his late son Joseph (Joe) who passed away during the summer at the age of thirty.

Joseph Barry Wallace, of Goatstown in Dublin and formerly of Wexford died of a brain haemorrhage in hospital in June after falling ill while attending the Beyond the Pale festival in Wicklow.

Joseph had successful surgery for a brain tumour last year and had made a good recovery. However, unfortunately a second tumour was detected in the weeks leading up to his death.

In a post on social media, Mick Wallace said that they are hoping to get the phone back as it contains precious memories.

“Appeal to the good people of Wexford. My son had his phone stolen and it has all the voice messages with his brother Joseph who has recently passed away,” he said.

“Any information on finding the phone can be offered to Cllr Aoife Rose O’Brien.”

O’Brien posted on Facebook that the black Samsung S23 Ultra was stolen yesterday and that a reward was being offered for its safe return.

“A phone was robbed in the Whitford gym men’s changing rooms. There was a combination lock on the locker. It’s a black Samsung S23 Ultra,” she wrote.

“Sadly, my friend lost his younger brother unexpectedly a couple of months ago. The images, messages, videos and voice notes on this phone are irreplaceable

“There is a reward ready for the person who hands this phone back into the gym. Please, do the right thing and give this family back the memories they will forever cherish.

“Unfortunately CCTV won’t indicate anything aside from the people who left the gym, with there being a pool entrance at the other side too. Hoping for a witness to come forward or the phone to be handed in.”

The late Joseph Wallace shared a love for Italian football with his father. The pair were season ticket holders at Torino. Joseph Wallace was a retired midfielder with Wexford Youths.

He is survived by his father; his mother, Patricia Barry, a secondary schoolteacher; his siblings and his girlfriend Rheanna. His funeral took place on June 29th last at the Victorian Chapel in Mount Jerome.

The death occurred just two weeks after Mick Wallace lost his European Parliament seat, having represented the constituency of Ireland South for five years.

Anyone with information on the phone should contact Cllr Aoife Rose O’Brien on social media, the Whitford gym in Wexford or any garda station.