Microsoft investigating issues with Teams and Outlook as thousands report disruption
1 hour ago

MICROSOFT CORP IS investigating current issues impacting several services including Teams and Outlook as users are reporting issues accessing the platforms across the world. 

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, is reporting that users of the services are having issues in their thousands in India, Japan, Australia, Britain, and the United Arab Emirates. 

Microsoft have said that users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft 365 services including Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Graph. 

https://twitter.com/Thebloggerinfo/status/1618157125716553728?s=20&t=p22PtkcwIj00SGiItN-awQ

The company further stated that they have identified a “potential networking issue” and are reviewing telemtry to determine the next troubleshooting steps.” 

You can review updates on their progress here. 

Users have in particular taken to Twitter to report their difficulties accessing Microsoft Teams. 

Eimer McAuley
