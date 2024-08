A YOUNG WOMAN who died in suspicious circumstances in an incident at an apartment in Midleton, Co Cork has been named locally as Daena Walsh.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of an incident at an apartment off Main Street, Midleton at around 4.15pm.

The 27-year-old was found “with serious injuries” in the residence which was partly on fire.

A murder investigation has since been launched into Daena Walsh’s death.

A man who was known to the deceased has been arrested on suspicion of her murder. The 29-year-old man is being detained at Midleton Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said that the scene has been preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau and that the local Coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

Midleton-based Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley said that death of the woman in tragic circumstances has shocked and saddened locals, saying it has “affected the town” and that “people can’t understand it”.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this woman and they will be in our thoughts and prayers over the coming days,” Buckley said.

Firefighters were called to the scene a section of the property was on fire. They rushed to the site in order to contain the flames.

Gardaí and firefighters remain in the area and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are expected to start a door to door inquiry to determine if anyone in the area noticed anything suspicious this morning and in to the afternoon.

An incident room has been established at Midleton Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation.

A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has also been assigned to support the family.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, including for anyone with camera footage, such as from a dash cam, in the Connolly Street / Main Street areas of Midleton this afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station at 021 462 1550 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

Additional reporting by Lauren Boland, Niall O’Connor and Eoghan Dalton