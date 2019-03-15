Firefighters battle huge blaze at abandoned Drogheda mill

FIREFIGHTERS ARE TACKLING a blaze at an abandoned mill in Drogheda, Co Louth this evening.

The fire broke out at the former Donaghy’s Mill in the town.

The building has been abandoned for a number of years.

Videos from the scene show firefighters tackling the blaze.

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd tweeted pictures from the scene.

“Donaghys Mill abandoned for many years now totally engulfed in flames,” he said.

Another listed building which stood for 200 plus years destroyed.

A listing for the mill on An Táisce’s website said that it was suffering from neglect and that the level of risk surrounding it was high.