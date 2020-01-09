This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men charged over Dublin Airport minibus theft denied bail at Cavan court

John and Stephen McDonagh appeared before a sitting of Cavan District Court this afternoon.

By Press Association Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 5:36 PM
34 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4959634
File photo. Dublin Airport exterior.
Image: Shutterstock/Sophie James
Image: Shutterstock/Sophie James

TWO MEN HAVE appeared in court charged in connection to the alleged hijacking of a minibus from Dublin Airport.

John McDonagh, 26, and Stephen McDonagh, 25, with an address at The Steeples, Navan, Co Meath, appeared before Cavan District Court.

Both men face charges of the unauthorised taking of a vehicle following incidents at Dublin Airport and Co Monaghan.

The two men, who are cousins, were charged at Carrickmacross garda station in Co Monaghan today. Both men made no reply.

Garda Ciaran Marks told the court that John McDonagh could be seen with Stephen McDonagh at Terminal One at Dublin Airport yesterday.

The court heard that the driver of a hotel courtesy minibus had left the vehicle outside the airport while he was assisting passengers.

Three passengers were inside the minibus as the passengers were waiting to be brought to a nearby airport hotel after their flight was delayed.

The two men are accused of getting inside the minibus and driving away at high speed with the doors open.

The minibus collided with a taxi as it left the airport and fled the scene in an erratic manner and at high speed.

It then drove north on the M1 before stopping close to City North Hotel in Julianstown, where the passengers got out of the minibus.

They were not harmed during the incident.

The vehicle left the area and continued to drive towards the border.

The court was told that more serious charges may apply after the case is reviewed by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

John McDonagh applied for bail, however the court heard that there are issues with his address in Navan.

His defence solicitor Damien Rudden told the court that he is anxious to be released on bail and that he would comply with any bail conditions.

Judge Denis McLoughlin refused the application stating he does not believe the defendant would comply with any bail conditions.

Stephen McDonagh did not make an application for bail.

His defence solicitor asked for her client not to be taken to Cloverhill Prison as he was concerned for his safety, however the judge refused saying that Cloverhill was the assigned prison for the Co Cavan and Co Monaghan area.

Both men have been remanded to Cloverhill prison until 16 January.

Press Association

