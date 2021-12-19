Union asks Minister to consider reducing public transport capacity

THE NATIONAL BUS and Rail Union has called on the Government to consider reducing the maximum capacity allowed on public transport.

It comes amid new Covid restrictions for Ireland ahead of the Christmas period and the possible threat posed by the Omicron variant, which the Taoiseach said yesterday he is “very worried” and “apprehensive” about.

In a letter to the Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, seen by The Journal, NBRU General Secretary Dermot O’Leary said that although the numbers of passengers has “significantly reduced over recent weeks”, he said that “a considerable number of bus and train services, depending on time of day and location, are carrying up to 100% of vehicles’ capacity”.

He said that members of the NBRU are questioning why indoor events are restricted to 50% capacity or a maximum of 5,000 people, while buses and trains can still carry up to 100% capacity. Weddings are limited to 100 guests.

O’Leary wrote that the request to “don the green jersey” should apply to frontline public transport workers, and asked Minister Ryan to look at this issue “as a matter of urgency”.

Public transport services were allowed to fill all their seats for the first time since the start of the pandemic on 1 September this year.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A request for comment has been sought from the Department of Transport.