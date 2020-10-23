Agriculture Minister says traces of methanol and low levels of ethanol led to hand sanitiser recall

MINISTER FOR AGRICULTURE Charlie McConalogue has given a statement to the Dáil about the events that lead up to the Department of Education issuing a recall of the hand sanitiser ViraPro late last night.

The recall resulted in the closure of a number of schools today, where the hand sanitiser was being used. Circle K also recalled the hand sanitiser.

Speaking to the Dáil, the Donegal TD said that he was first made aware of the issue yesterday, and that concerns about not enough ethanol and too much methanol led to the recall of the ViraPro products.

Concerns regarding the sanitiser related to varying and inadequate levels of ethanol in the product, as well as the detection of methanol at varying levels in some samples”, the Minister told the Dáil.

Inadequate levels of ethanol would render the product “ineffective”, he added.

More importantly, frequent use of a hand sanitiser containing methanol can cause nausea, dermatitis, eye irritation, upper respiratory tract irritation and headaches.

The Department of Education released a statement this evening to say that it was formally notified of the issue by the Department of Agriculture yesterday afternoon.

As soon as the Department of Agriculture provided the information and a formal statement, the Department of Education issued an advisory notification to schools and to media.

It said that it was necessary to contact all schools because the Department did not receive a list of schools that had purchased this product from the supplier when requested.

McConalogue said that his Department was taking the issue very seriously, and would continue to investigate the matter. He also added that more communication could have been given to other Departments about the issue:

I’m very clear that it would have been much more appropriate for my Department to have been followed up with a public notice, and communications with other Government Departments immediately upon issuing a withdrawal notice to the company on 16 October.

A timeline of events

The hand sanitser was placed on its list of approved register of bioside products on 24 April this year.

McConalogue said part of the approval was based on it containing 70% ethanol – a common standard for hand sanitiser products.

He said that the European Anti-Fraud Office notified Revenue of the import of a hand sanitiser product from Turkey to Ireland, which had been found to contain “excessive levels of menthanol”.

Revenue told the Department of Agriculture this on 25 September.

“Arrangements were made to test the consignment and a number of other consignments that have already been imported into Ireland from the same supplier.

“All consignments that were tested were detained pending the results of the laboratory analysis,” the Minister told the Dáil.

Department officials took samples of batches of product at different storage locations between 30 September and 2 October, and the samples were submitted to the Department’s laboratory.

Preliminary results were received on 8 October, and gave “sufficient reason to believe that this product should not be released onto the market pending further investigation”.

On 8 October, “compliance notices” were issued to four warehouses that had consignments of the hand sanitiser. Six additional samples of the product were taken,and submitted to the lab on 9 October.

It became clear that some of this product was not alcohol based and therefore had not been approved for use by my Department.

He added that the products did not meet the standards for approval, “particularly with regard to the presence of methanol”.

The company was immediately instructed to retain all products in its possession and recall all remaining products under its name from the market.

On 20 October, ViraPro hand sanitizer was removed from theDepartment’s biocide register, and on the same day officials had “informal contact” with the Department of Education’s procurement service.

On 21 October the HSE was informed.

“On Thursday 22 October [yesterday], it became evident on the basis of communication from the company that the recall of the products had not yet commenced.”