THE MINISTER FOR Health has announced an expanded flue vaccination programme for the winter to ease the pressure on hospitals.

Stephen Donnelly will today reveal that the Government are to provide ‘flu vaccines, free of charge, to all those over 60 years of age and to children aged two to 17 for the seasonal ‘flu vaccination programme for 2024/2025.

Children aged two and over will be eligible for the nasal spray ‘flu vaccine. The vaccine, the Minister said, reduces the risk of children transmitting infection to others, including older, more vulnerable people.

An injectable vaccine will be available for other eligible groups, including those aged 60 and over, individuals with certain health conditions and healthcare workers.

Minister Donnelly said it was hoped the measure would ease the burden on stretched health service.

“I am very pleased to announce an extension to the seasonal ‘flu vaccination programme which will see the free ‘flu vaccine offered to all those over 60 years of age in 2024/2025.

“Children aged between two and 17 will also be able to avail of a free nasal ‘flu vaccine. This measure will help to ensure that those who are most vulnerable to the effects of ‘flu will be offered protection, free of charge.

“The expansion of this programme is particularly important when we consider the pressure that ‘flu cases and hospitalisations place on our healthcare service, so I encourage everyone who is eligible for the vaccine to take up the offer once the programme commences,” he said.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Colette Bonner, also said that it was to reduce the pressure on the health service.

“This extension is intended to further limit the burden on our health services for ‘flu-related illnesses over the winter months,” she said.