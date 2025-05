IT TURNS OUT that the word mischievous – meaning “bad behaviour that is annoying but does not cause any serious damage or harm” – is one of the most commonly mispronounced words in English.

While it’s meant to be pronounced as mis-chuv-vuhs, a lot of people throw in an extra syllable and out comes mis-chee-vious.

But this pronunciation is now widely accepted in casual speech, says lexicographer Susie Dent, who has appeared in Dictionary Corner on Channel 4′s Countdown since 1992.

Only two words in English end with ‘ievous’: mischievous, and grievous. So in fairness, it’s an easy mix-up.

So, tell us (be honest): How have you been pronouncing ‘mischievous’?