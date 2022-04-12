Watch our live event: Tools, tactics & strategies - how we can get ahead in the online disinfo war

THIS MONTH THE Good Information Project is focusing on how to stop the spread of misinformation — looking at the problem through many lenses, including legislation, education, media literacy and reporting.

This week, we hosted a live discussion featuring Barry Andrews MEP, who sits on the European Parliament Special Committee on Foreign Interference in European Democracy including Disinformation, Dr Eileen Culloty, co-ordinator of the Ireland EDMO Hub of the European Digital Media Observatory, and Stephen McDermott, The Journal fact-checker and assistant editor.

The discussion was moderated by Brianna Parkins of The Journal FactCheck team.

It was a wide-ranging talk that covered the importance of strategies such as pre-bunking, tips on how to identify clear red-flags of misinformation and disinformation, and shed light on the conditions that are currently allowing bad information to proliferate.

You can watch the full session below:

This work is also co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work are the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here.