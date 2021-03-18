Gardaí appeal for help to find 16-year-old missing from Dublin

A 16-YEAR-OLD girl has been missing from Dublin since yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Leah Kelly, from Clonsilla in Fingal, Co. Dublin.

She is described as being 5’5″, with long brown hair, green eyes and is of slim build.

When last seen, Leah was wearing a black leather jacket, a pink jumper, blue jeans and black ankle boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact Gardaí in Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.