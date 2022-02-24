Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing girl (16)

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Sophie McDermott was last seen in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on Tuesday.

She is described as being approximately 5’ 3” in height, of slim build with long brown and blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing blue jeans, white knee-high boots and a light blue cardigan with fur on the collar when she was last seen.

Gardai have asked for anyone with information on Sophie’s whereabouts to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.