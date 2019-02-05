Family concerned for girl missing from Tallaght

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Tallaght in Dublin.

Jessica Reid was last seen on Oldcourt Road, Scholarstown, Dublin 24, at around 8pm today.

She is described as being 5’6″ in height and of slim build.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, black jeans, black shoes and a white scarf.

Gardaí and Jessica’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact gardaí in Tallaght on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.