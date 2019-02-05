This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 5 February, 2019
Family concerned for girl missing from Tallaght

Gardaí have appealed for information.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 10:45 PM
16 minutes ago 1,824 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4479108
Jessica Reid
Image: Garda Press Office
Jessica Reid
Jessica Reid
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who is missing from Tallaght in Dublin.

Jessica Reid was last seen on Oldcourt Road, Scholarstown, Dublin 24, at around 8pm today.

She is described as being 5’6″ in height and of slim build.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, red hoodie, black jeans, black shoes and a white scarf.

Gardaí and Jessica’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact gardaí in Tallaght on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

