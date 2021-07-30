#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 30 July 2021
Human remains found in the Pyrenees confirmed as being from missing British hiker

Just one bone has been located so the details of what happened remain unknown.

By Press Association Friday 30 Jul 2021, 4:01 PM
8 minutes ago 1,298 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5510728
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND in the search for British hiker Esther Dingley who went missing in the Pyrenees have been confirmed as being hers.

Ms Dingley, 37, had been walking solo in the mountains near the Spanish and French border and was last seen on 22 November.

LBT Global, the charity representing her family, said DNA testing confirmed that human remains found in the search were a match.

The charity stressed that the investigation is still in its infancy, with just one bone currently located.

Ms Dingley’s partner Daniel Colegate and her mother Ria Bryant said in a statement: “We are distraught to report that we have received DNA confirmation that one of the bones found last week belongs to Esther.

We have all known for many months that the chance we would get to hug our beloved Esther again, to feel her warm hand in ours, to see her beautiful smile and to watch the room light up again whenever she arrived was tiny, but with this confirmation that small hope has now faded. It is devastating beyond words.

They said that with just a single bone found and no sign of equipment or clothing in the immediate area, which has been closely searched again over several days, the details of what happened and where still remain unknown.

Search and rescue teams intend to continue their search on foot and with drones, particularly trying to find some sign of Ms Dingley’s equipment.

PastedImage-19681 Esther Dingley had been walking solo in the mountains near the Spanish and French border.

Mr Colegate and Ms Bryant said the family would like to express their gratitude to the officers in charge of the various police units in France and Spain, the British consulates in Bordeaux and Barcelona, and LBT Global.

“Their continued support and their determination to find answers is welcome,” they said.

Mr Colegate and Ms Dingley met at Oxford University and lived in Durham before they set off travelling around Europe in a camper van six years ago.

LBT Global chief executive Matthew Searle said: “This is the tragic end we have all feared.

“This is devastating news for Esther’s loved ones – never before have I seen such incredible determination as that showed by Daniel in his relentless physical search of the mountains.

“We ask that media leave the family in peace at this incredibly difficult time.”

