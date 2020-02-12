Public asked to help find Cormac Ryan (31), who's missing from Cork city

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public to help tracing the whereabouts of Cormac Ryan, aged 31, who has been missing from Cork city since Sunday.

Cormac is described as being around 5ft 11in in height, with a stocky build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Cormac was last seen wearing a dark green coat, blue jeans, wine coloured shirt and black shoes with a thick white sole.

Gardaí and Cormac’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.