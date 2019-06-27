Cork teenager was last seen a week after first going missing

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Mary Ellen O’Donnell first went missing from Leamlara, Co Cork on 12 June but was subsequently seen on 19 June in the Glebe area of Midleton. She hasn’t been seen since.

The teenager is described as being 165cm (5′ 5″) in height, of broad build with long wavy black hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí say when last seen she was wearing grey trousers, a bright yellow top and a large patterned handbag.

Anyone who may have seen the teenager or who can assist in finding her is being asked to contact Midleton Garda Station or any garda station.