Gardaí appeal for help finding woman missing since Tuesday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman.

Deirdre Patteson was last seen in the vicinity of Sligo Town on Tuesday earlier this week.

She is described as:

5ft 6in in height

of slim build

with short dark brown hair

and blue eyes

When last seen, Deirdre was wearing:

A grey Superdry jacket with orange stitching

Skinny jeans

and maroon New Balance runner

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station 01-6664700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.