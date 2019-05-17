Gardaí appeal for help finding woman missing since Tuesday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old woman.
Deirdre Patteson was last seen in the vicinity of Sligo Town on Tuesday earlier this week.
She is described as:
- 5ft 6in in height
- of slim build
- with short dark brown hair
- and blue eyes
When last seen, Deirdre was wearing:
- A grey Superdry jacket with orange stitching
- Skinny jeans
- and maroon New Balance runner
Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station 01-6664700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
