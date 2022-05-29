#Open journalism No news is bad news

Have you seen Alan? Man (41) missing from Kildare since Friday

Alan Byrne is described as being 5’ 11” in height with a slim build.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 29 May 2022, 8:17 AM
5 minutes ago 253 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5777221
Gardaí and Alan Byrne's family are concerned for his well-being.
Image: Gardaí
Gardaí and Alan Byrne’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Gardaí and Alan Byrne’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Image: Gardaí

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance locating 41-year-old Alan Byrne who has been missing from his home in Kill, Co. Kildare, since Friday.

Alan was last seen when he left his home at approximately 2.30pm on Friday afternoon. He is described as being 5’ 11” in height with a slim build. He has grey balding hair, blue eyes and a beard.

When last seen, Alan was wearing light blue jeans, a grey fleece top and navy canvas runners.

Gardaí and Alan’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Alan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045 – 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

