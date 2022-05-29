Have you seen Alan? Man (41) missing from Kildare since Friday

Gardaí and Alan Byrne’s family are concerned for his well-being.

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance locating 41-year-old Alan Byrne who has been missing from his home in Kill, Co. Kildare, since Friday.

Alan was last seen when he left his home at approximately 2.30pm on Friday afternoon. He is described as being 5’ 11” in height with a slim build. He has grey balding hair, blue eyes and a beard.

When last seen, Alan was wearing light blue jeans, a grey fleece top and navy canvas runners.

Anyone with information on Alan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045 – 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.