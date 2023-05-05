Have you seen Joe Scally? Gardaí appeal for help in locating 81-year-old from Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 81-year-old Joe Scally.

He has been missing from his home in the Tonlegee Road area of Raheny, Dublin 5, since Wednesday.

Advertisement

Scally is described as being around 5’ 11″ in height, of strong build, and with short grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a black puffer jacket and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.