Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 22 February 2022
Have you seen Bobby? 15-year-old missing from Waterford since 13 February

Bobby Power has been missing for the last 10 days.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 22 Feb 2022, 9:24 PM
Image: OLeary, Evan
Image: OLeary, Evan

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance to locate a 15-year-old, who has been missing from his home in Waterford for the last 10 days.

Bobby Power, who went missing from Waterford on 13 February, is described as being 5′ 8″ in height with a slim build, black hair and dark eyes.

When he was last seen, Bobby was wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket and a grey tracksuit with black runners.

Anyone with information on Bobby’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

