Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 17 May, 2020
Have you seen Keira? Appeal for help to find missing Meath teen

The 14 year-old has been missing from the Enfield area of Co Meath since Thursday.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 17 May 2020, 10:11 AM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN MEATH are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who has been missing since earlier this week.

14 year-old Kiera Mooney has been missing from the Enfield area of Co Meath since Thursday.

She is described as being 5 foot 2 inches in height, with long dark brown hair, and of slim build with blue eyes. It’s understood that when she left her home, she travelled to Dublin.

Anyone with information on Keira’s whereabouts is asked to contact Trim garda station on 046 9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

