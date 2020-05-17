Have you seen Keira? Appeal for help to find missing Meath teen

GARDAÍ IN MEATH are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who has been missing since earlier this week.

14 year-old Kiera Mooney has been missing from the Enfield area of Co Meath since Thursday.

She is described as being 5 foot 2 inches in height, with long dark brown hair, and of slim build with blue eyes. It’s understood that when she left her home, she travelled to Dublin.

Anyone with information on Keira’s whereabouts is asked to contact Trim garda station on 046 9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.