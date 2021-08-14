Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 78-year-old man

GARDAI ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 78-year-old Filippos Chrysostomou, who is missing from his home in Donnybrook, Co. Dublin since this morning.

Filippos is described as being approximately 5’7”, with a slim build, bald and with sallow skin.

He was last seen wearing a grey suit jacket, grey suit pants and black shoes. Filippos is known to frequent areas around Dublin Airport.

Gardaí and Filippos’ family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Filippos’ whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Donnybrook on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.