Gardaí seek help locating man missing from Roscommon for almost two weeks

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of a 54-year-old man who has been missing from his home in Co Roscommon for nearly two weeks.

Sean Spellman is described at being 5 foot 10 inches in height, of slim build and as having no hair.

He was seen leaving his family home in Taughmaconnell at around 2.30pm on Saturday 16 January.

CCTV footage showed him walking out of the town in the direction of Grace Road in Athlone, Co Westmeath at around 6pm that evening.

He was wearing black rain jacket, black trousers, a grey, white and black striped jumper, and grey shoes with a beige sole at the time.

Gardaí and his family say they are concerned for his safety.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with any information on Sean’s whereabouts is asked to contact Roscommon garda station on 090 6638300, any other garda station, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.