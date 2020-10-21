Gardaí seek public's help finding 73-year-old man missing from Dublin for over two weeks

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 73-year-old man who has been missing from Dublin for more than two weeks.

Patrick Kelly was last seen in the Cushlawn Park area of Tallaght on Tuesday, 6 October.

He is described as being approximately five foot nine inches in height, of stocky build and with blue eyes and no hair.

Anyone with any information on Patrick’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.