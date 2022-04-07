Family and gardaí concerned for well-being of man (40) missing from Clare

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 40-year-old man who is missing from Co Clare.
Thomas Gattringer was last seen in the Liscannor area of Co Clare at around 4.30pm on Sunday, 3 April.
Thomas is described as being 5’9” in height, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.
When last seen, he was wearing a distinctive yellow and orange jacket with green and white stripes. He was also wearing dark trousers.
Gardaí and Thomas’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with information on Thomas’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station 065 707 2180 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS