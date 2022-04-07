Family and gardaí concerned for well-being of man (40) missing from Clare

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 40-year-old man who is missing from Co Clare.

Thomas Gattringer was last seen in the Liscannor area of Co Clare at around 4.30pm on Sunday, 3 April.

Thomas is described as being 5’9” in height, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a distinctive yellow and orange jacket with green and white stripes. He was also wearing dark trousers.

Gardaí and Thomas’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Thomas’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station 065 707 2180 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

A photograph of Thomas Gattringer supplied by the Garda Press Office. Source: Garda Press Office.