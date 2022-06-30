Have you seen John? Gardaí searching for 16 year old missing from Tullamore

GARDAI HAVE SOUGHT the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old John Brooklyn O’Brien.

John has been missing from Tullamore in Co. Offaly since Tuesday. He is described as being 6′ 2″ in height, of medium build and has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit top and black tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information of John’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

