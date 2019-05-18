Gardaí very concerned for woman (47) missing since yesterday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in finding a woman missing from the Drogheda areas since yesterday.

Agnes Smith (47) is described as:

5ft 3in in height

with brown hair

of large build

with blue eyes

When last seen she was wearing:

A long wine coloured cardigan

black leggings

wine coloured ankle boots

She is also believed to have been carrying a black handbag with a silver circle shaped ring on the front.

Gardaí are very concerned for Agnes and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Gardai in Drogheda on 041 987 4216.