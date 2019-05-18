Gardaí very concerned for woman (47) missing since yesterday

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in finding a woman missing from the Drogheda areas since yesterday.
Agnes Smith (47) is described as:
- 5ft 3in in height
- with brown hair
- of large build
- with blue eyes
When last seen she was wearing:
- A long wine coloured cardigan
- black leggings
- wine coloured ankle boots
She is also believed to have been carrying a black handbag with a silver circle shaped ring on the front.
Gardaí are very concerned for Agnes and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Gardai in Drogheda on 041 987 4216.
