Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 18 May, 2019
Gardaí very concerned for woman (47) missing since yesterday

By Cormac Fitzgerald Saturday 18 May 2019, 3:42 PM
1 hour ago 9,949 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4641461
Image: GPO
GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for the public’s help in finding a woman missing from the Drogheda areas since yesterday. 

Agnes Smith (47) is described as:

  • 5ft 3in in height 
  • with brown hair
  • of large build 
  • with blue eyes 

When last seen she was wearing:

  • A long wine coloured cardigan
  • black leggings 
  • wine coloured ankle boots 

She is also believed to have been carrying a black handbag with a silver circle shaped ring on the front.

Gardaí are very concerned for Agnes and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Gardai in Drogheda on 041 987 4216.

