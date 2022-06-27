#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 27 June 2022
Three deaths and multiple injuries as cross-country train derails in Missouri

Nearly 250 passengers were on board at the time of the derailment.

By AFP Monday 27 Jun 2022, 11:15 PM
Image: Shutterstock/EQRoy
Image: Shutterstock/EQRoy

AT LEAST THREE people have died with others injured after multiple cars of a long-distance train derailed today in the US state of Missouri.

Nearly 250 passengers were on board at the time of the derailment, according to the rail company.

Police in Missouri confirmed that fatalities have been recorded.

The Amtrak train, traveling on a route from Los Angeles to Chicago, struck a dump truck at a public rail crossing in the area of Mendon, Missouri. 

“There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries,” the company said in a statement after the incident, adding that it had dispatched employees to assist local authorities in the response.

Images shared on social media showed railcars on their side in a corn field, with passengers climbing out the windows and doors.

The derailment occurred at 12.42pm local time.

It comes one day after another Amtrak-operated train collided with a passenger vehicle at a railroad crossing in California, resulting in three deaths.

© AFP 2022

AFP

