Three deaths and multiple injuries as cross-country train derails in Missouri

AT LEAST THREE people have died with others injured after multiple cars of a long-distance train derailed today in the US state of Missouri.

Nearly 250 passengers were on board at the time of the derailment, according to the rail company.

Police in Missouri confirmed that fatalities have been recorded.

Advertisement

The Amtrak train, traveling on a route from Los Angeles to Chicago, struck a dump truck at a public rail crossing in the area of Mendon, Missouri.

“There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries,” the company said in a statement after the incident, adding that it had dispatched employees to assist local authorities in the response.

Images shared on social media showed railcars on their side in a corn field, with passengers climbing out the windows and doors.

The train I was traveling on derailed on the way to Iowa near Mendon Missouri pic.twitter.com/YndSEEXkto — Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022 Source: Dax McDonald /Twitter

The derailment occurred at 12.42pm local time.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

It comes one day after another Amtrak-operated train collided with a passenger vehicle at a railroad crossing in California, resulting in three deaths.

© AFP 2022