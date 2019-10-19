This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 19 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cries of 'shame' from MPs as Brexit secretary invokes memory of Mo Mowlam in Commons debate

One senior Labour MP described the tactic as “deeply offensive”.

By Daragh Brophy Saturday 19 Oct 2019, 1:17 PM
49 minutes ago 6,809 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4858442

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

THERE WERE CRIES of “shame” from the opposition benches in the House of Commons today as the Brexit Secretary invoked the memory of Mo Mowlam as he argued in support of the revised Brexit deal. 

“Today is the time for this House to come together and move forward. Someone who previously did that… was the former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Mo Mowlam,” Stephen Barclay said as he began his address this morning. 

A shout of “how dare you” could be heard from the Labour benches. 

Speaker John Bercow had to intervene to ask for calm. Barclay went on to remark that Mowlam had called her autobiography Momentum and to tell MPs that the UK needed the same momentum today, as he brought forward the main motion. 

Mowlam, who died in 2005, was best known for her time as Northern Ireland secretary under Tony Blair in the late 1990s and for her work building community links around the time of the Good Friday Agreement. 

She was extremely popular in the wider Labour party. 

Related Read

19.10.19 LIVE: Theresa May says she feels sense of 'deja vu' as she calls on MPs to back Brexit deal

“Deeply offensive of the Brexit Sec to use the memory of Mo Mowlem (sic) in the chamber to urge us to vote to leave the EU,” Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry wrote on Twitter

“Mo was a passionate European who believed it was in all our interests to stick together. She would never have stopped fighting for us to #Remain.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie