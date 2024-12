THE ARCHITECTS BEHIND a project to rebuild a primary school from the 1800s in Inchicore have been awarded the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) Gold Medal.

Donaghy + Dimond Architects designed the new buildings of the Model School in Dublin 8, which the award jury described as an “inventive reimagination” of the former site.

The jury praised the design for creating a “wonderful assemblage of buildings and spaces” that “reimagines the original school, a Protected Structure – enclosed behind a high stone wall, and with a significant stand of historic chestnut trees – through extension and refurbishment as a contemporary 10-classroom primary school”.

The Gold Medal awarded this year was for projects from between 2013 and 2015 to allow time after the project was completed to allow it to be properly assessed.

The Model School was selected as the winner from a shortlist of buildings, which were:

Bishop Edward King Chapel, Oxfordshire, England by Níall McLaughlin Architects

Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny by McGarry Ní Éanaigh Architects

dlrLexicon: Central Library and Cultural Centre, Dún Laoghaire by Cotter & Naessens Architects

London School of Economics Saw Swee Hock Student Centre, London, England by O’Donnell + Tuomey

Merrion Cricket Pavilion, Ballsbridge, Dublin by TAKA Architects

The RIAI has provided photos to The Journal of the winning and shortlisted buildings.

The Model School, Inchicore

Ros Kavanagh Ros Kavanagh

Bishop Edward King Chapel

Nick Kane Nick Kane

Coláiste Ailigh

Richard Hatch Richard Hatch

dlrLexicon

Dennis Gilbert Dennis Gilbert

London School of Economics Saw Swee Hock Student Centre

Dennis Gilbert Dennis Gilbert

Merrion Cricket Pavilion

Alice Clancy Alice Clancy